Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Dallas
Hellebuyck will guard the cage during Thursday's road game against the Stars, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck has been red hot recently, picking up four straight wins while posting an absurd 0.63 GAA and .978 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a reeling Dallas team that's lost four straight games.
