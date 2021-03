Hellebuyck will guard the road cage during Saturday's matchup with the Oilers, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck was solid in his last start Wednesday against Montreal, stopping 33 of 36 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime win. The 27-year-old American will attempt to earn his 14th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with an Oilers squad that's averaging 3.39 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.