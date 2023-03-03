Hellebuyck will defend the visiting crease in Edmonton on Friday, Jets' play-by-play announcer Paul Edmonds reports.

Hellebuyck is 0-2-1 in his last three starts, giving up 12 goals on 85 shots. He has given up 10 goals on 63 shots in his last two games and will try to turn it around against the highest scoring team in the NHL, The Oilers have scored 237 goals this season and playing against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will not help Hellebuyck's effort to break out of his mini-slump. Overall, Hellebuyck is 26-18-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage.