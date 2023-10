Hellebuyck will tend to the road net Saturday against Edmonton, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck will return to the crease after Laurent Brossoit played in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vegas. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck has 1-2-0 record this season, having given up 13 goals on 83 shots. Edmonton has surprisingly registered just 2.75 goals per game this campaign.