Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Edmonton
Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Oilers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck has been seemingly unbeatable of late, stringing together three straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .968 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will attempt to secure his 31st victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Edmonton squad that's gone 17-10-6 at home this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.