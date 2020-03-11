Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Edmonton

Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Oilers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has been seemingly unbeatable of late, stringing together three straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .968 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will attempt to secure his 31st victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Edmonton squad that's gone 17-10-6 at home this season.