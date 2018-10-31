Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Finland

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Thursday's Global Series clash with Florida, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Hellebuyck has given up 11 goals in his previous three outings and is looking like a shell of the Vezina Trophy candidate he was last season. With seven days off following the pair of games in Finland, coach Paul Maurice could opt to go back to the 25-year-old Friday instead of utilizing backup Laurent Brossoit.