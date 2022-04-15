Hellebuyck will guard the road cage during Friday's matchup with the Panthers, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
Hellebuyck was solid in his last start Monday against Montreal, stopping 23 of 25 shots en route to a 4-2 win. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a rough road matchup with a scorching-hot Florida team that's won eight straight contests.
