Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in home state Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the road twine in Thursday's matchup against the Red Wings, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Coach Paul Maurice is granting Laurent Brossoit a home start Tuesday to allow Hellebuyck to play in his home state of Michigan on Thursday. Hellebuyck has been one of the league's top goaltenders this season with 15 wins (first), a .934 save percentage (third) and 2.19 GAA (second). The 26-year-old will be a chalky DFS play against the Red Wings, who have averaged a league-worst 2.13 goals per game this season.
