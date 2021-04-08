Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Canadiens, Elizabeth Rancourt of TVA Sports reports.

Hellebuyck was a little shaky in his last start Monday versus Ottawa, surrendering three goals on just 23 shots, but he was still able to secure his 18th win of the season thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to earn a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 3.19 goals per game at home this year, 14th in the NHL.