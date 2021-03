Hellebuyck will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road matchup with Montreal, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Hellebuyck struggled in his last start Monday against Vancouver, surrendering three goals on just 18 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The 27-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and snag his 11th win of the season in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.24 goals per game this campaign, seventh in the NHL.