Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Saturday against Nashville, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck gave up two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston. He has a 29-21-2 record this season with a 2.63 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Hellebuyck has gone 1-1-0 versus the Predators in 2022-23 with a .955 save percentage. Nashville sits 26th in the league this campaign with 2.80 goals per game.