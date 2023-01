Hellebuyck will defend the road goal Tuesday versus Nashville, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 25-save performance in Saturday's 5-1 win over Ottawa. He has a 23-12-1 record this season with a 2.39 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Hellebuyck made 25 stops in a 2-1 overtime win over the Predators on Dec. 15. Nashville ranks 27th in the league this year with 2.76 goals per game.