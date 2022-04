Hellebuyck will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road matchup with the Rangers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Panthers and the Lightning while posting a disastrous 7.18 GAA and .810 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 25-8-4 at home this season.