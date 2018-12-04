Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in New York

Hellebuyck will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled recently, maintaining a sub-par 3.94 GAA and .850 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's managed to compile a 2-1-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a road matchup with a middling Islanders offense that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.