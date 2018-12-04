Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in New York
Hellebuyck will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck has struggled recently, maintaining a sub-par 3.94 GAA and .850 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's managed to compile a 2-1-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a road matchup with a middling Islanders offense that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Win masks shaky outing•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Rangers•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins despite allowing five goals•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns in poor performance•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...