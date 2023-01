Hellebuyck will defend the road goal Saturday versus Ottawa, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck made 23 saves on 26 shots in Thursday's loss to Toronto for his second straight loss. He has posted a save percentage of .870 during that span. On the season, Hellebuyck has a 22-12-1 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 35 appearances. The Senators sit 25th in the NHL this campaign with 2.91 goals per game.