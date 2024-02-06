Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Penguins, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has gone 2-3-0 in his past five outings despite allowing just 11 goals on 157 shots during that span. In 35 appearances this season, he has a 23-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Pittsburgh is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.