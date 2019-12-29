Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in rematch

Hellebuyck will start between the pipes for Sunday's road clash with St. Louis, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck faced the Blues on Friday, yielding five goals on 35 shots in the loss. He's been great this season, however, going 17-10-3 along with a 2.53 GAA and .924 save percentage in 31 appearances. The 26-year-old will get a tough matchup again with the Blues, as they sit 13th in the league in goals per game this year (3.15).