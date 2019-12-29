Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in rematch
Hellebuyck will start between the pipes for Sunday's road clash with St. Louis, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck faced the Blues on Friday, yielding five goals on 35 shots in the loss. He's been great this season, however, going 17-10-3 along with a 2.53 GAA and .924 save percentage in 31 appearances. The 26-year-old will get a tough matchup again with the Blues, as they sit 13th in the league in goals per game this year (3.15).
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields five goals in defeat•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease against Blues•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tames Wild for third shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four at home•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.