Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in road net for Game 5

Hellebuyck led his team out onto the ice for Saturday's Game 5 in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports, indicating that he'll start in net for the visitors.

Hellebuyck posted his best effort since the series opener in Game 4 but was still saddled with a 2-1 loss. The western conference semifinals are tied at 2-2, so Hellebuyck will need to steal another game in Nashville at some point, be it this one or a possible Game 7.