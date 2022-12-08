Hellebuyck will defend the visiting blue paint against St. Louis on Thursday, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg News reports.

Hellebuyck was outstanding Tuesday in garnering his 400th career win, as he turned aside 39 shots in a 5-2 win over Florida. Hellebuyck has returned to his old self this season after four average years, as he is 13-5-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .932 save percentage, along with three shutouts. He will face the Blues, who are averaging 3.08 goals per game.