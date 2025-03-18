Hellebuyck will guard the road goal against Vancouver on Tuesday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.
Hellebuyck made 23 saves in a 6-1 win over the Canucks on Jan. 14. He has a 39-9-3 record with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 52 appearances this season. Vancouver sits 23rd in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields one goal while filling in•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Impressive vs. Dallas•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets back to winning ways•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up three goals in loss•