Hellebuyck will start Saturday's road game versus Vancouver, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck turned aside 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Nashville. He has a 15-7-1 record this season with a 2.39 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Hellebuyck has a mark of 5-3-1 on the road this year, having allowed 30 goals on 325 shots in nine appearances. Vancouver has scored 3.45 goals per game this campaign, which ties the team for eighth in the league.