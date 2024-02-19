Hellebuyck will guard the road cage versus Calgary on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is riding a three-game winning streak during which he generated a 1.00 GAA, .967 save percentage and one shutout. The backstop is still trailing Thatcher Demko for the league lead in wins by four but remains the favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy at the end of the campaign. Hellebuyck is taking the first game of the Jets' back-to-back, which means Laurent Brossoit will likely start at home versus Minnesota on Tuesday.