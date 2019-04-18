Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting pivotal Game 5
Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Thursday's Game 5 against the Blues in Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck was fantastic in Tuesday's Game 4, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to a highly impressive series-tying road victory. The American backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his first home win of this postseason Thursday.
