Hellebuyck will guard the road goal during Friday's preseason finale versus Calgary, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will use Friday's contest as a final tune-up opportunity before presumably starting Winnipeg's regular-season opener against the Rangers next Friday. He'll be looking to bounce back after a somewhat disappointing 2021-22 campaign during which he went 29-27-10 while posting a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 66 appearances.