HHellebuyck will guard the home crease Saturday against the Penguins, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has won four of his last five starts including a 29-save performance in his last outing Thursday against Anaheim. He'll look to keep it rolling against a Penguins team that scored six times in their last outing. Hellebuyck is now 8-3-1 with an excellent .935 save percentage.