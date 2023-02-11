Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Saturday against Chicago, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 24-save performance in a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Jan. 30. He has a 24-15-1 record this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck has stopped 53 of 55 shots in two victories over Chicago this year. The Blackhawks rank 31st in the league this campaign with 2.48 goals per game.