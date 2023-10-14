Hellebuyck will guard the home goal Saturday against Florida, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Calgary to open the 2023-24 season. He posted a mark of 37-25-2 last campaign with a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 64 appearances.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Surrenders four markers Wednesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Staying with club long term•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes season-ending loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to face Vegas in Game 5•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Better but not good enough Monday•