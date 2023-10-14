Hellebuyck will guard the home goal Saturday against Florida, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Calgary to open the 2023-24 season. He posted a mark of 37-25-2 last campaign with a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 64 appearances.