Per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday.

Hellebuyck is off to a great start this season, going 14-6-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .916 save percentage. He has won four straight games, giving up only seven goals on 115 shots. He defeated the Avalanche nine days ago, making 32 saves in a 4-2 victory. It's always a tough matchup against Colorado, as the team ranks fourth in the league with 3.59 goals per game.