Hellebuyck will guard the road net Saturday versus the Senators, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck's won six of his last seven starts, sporting a .949 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 22-7-3 with a .925 save percentage and 2.19 GAA this season. He'll face an Ottawa team that's averaging 3.40 goals per game.