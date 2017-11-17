Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday against New Jersey
Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Devils, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.
Hellebuyck has been dialed in of late, earning back-to-back victories over the Coyotes and Flyers while registering an impressive 1.45 GAA and .955 save percentage in his last two outings. He'll look to stay sharp Saturday in a tough home matchup with a Devils team that's 6-1-2 on the road this season.
