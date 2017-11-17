Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Devils, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.

Hellebuyck has been dialed in of late, earning back-to-back victories over the Coyotes and Flyers while registering an impressive 1.45 GAA and .955 save percentage in his last two outings. He'll look to stay sharp Saturday in a tough home matchup with a Devils team that's 6-1-2 on the road this season.