Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday and Monday
Hellebuyck will start in the crease both Saturday against the Predators and Monday against the Stars, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced in a relief appearance Thursday after starting Wednesday, and he's now slated to make at least the next two starts. The netminder has posted a 1.18 GAA and a .961 save percentage in his last three appearances, First up is a Predators club that has little trouble finding the back of the net on the road, averaging 3.00 goals per game (tied for fourth).
