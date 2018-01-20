Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday in Calgary

Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Flames.

Hellebuyck has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back defeats while posting a sub-par 3.04 GAA and .912 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to get back on track and secure his 24th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Flames team that has won seven consecutive games.