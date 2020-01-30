Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday
Hellebuyck will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against St. Louis, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting an ugly 5.31 GAA and .822 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will attempt to start righting the ship in a home clash with a Blues team that's 14-8-4 on the road this season.
