Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Sunday
Hellebuyck will man the crease Sunday during Game 5 against Vegas, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck and his Jets are backed up against the wall down 3-1 to Vegas. After a great showing against Nashville with a 2.44 GAA and .929 save percentage, the Michigan native is struggling in the Western Conference finals, with those numbers worsening to 2.81 and .897, respectively. The 25-year-old netminder will need to catch fire immediately if Winnipeg has a chance at coming back from the 3-1 hole.
