Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Thursday in Anaheim
Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks.
Hellebuyck has played well recently, picking up three straight victories while registering an impressive 1.62 GAA and .946 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 27th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.80 goals per game at home this season, 21st in the NHL.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 29 saves in overtime victory•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Named NHL Second Star of the Week•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Records shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slots into Sunday's crease•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Back in win column•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...