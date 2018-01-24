Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Thursday in Anaheim

Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks.

Hellebuyck has played well recently, picking up three straight victories while registering an impressive 1.62 GAA and .946 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 27th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.80 goals per game at home this season, 21st in the NHL.