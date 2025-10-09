Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck will defend the home net Opening Night versus Dallas on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck, the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, was outstanding in 2024-25, posting a 47-12-3 mark with eight shutouts, a 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He is currently the best goaltender in hockey.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Exits playoffs with overtime loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine in Dallas•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Extends season with shutout win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes in Game 5•