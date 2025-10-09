default-cbs-image
Hellebuyck will defend the home net Opening Night versus Dallas on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck, the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, was outstanding in 2024-25, posting a 47-12-3 mark with eight shutouts, a 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He is currently the best goaltender in hockey.

