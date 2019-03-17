Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting to sharpen game a bit
Hellebuyck made 27 saves in a 2-1 win over the Flames on Saturday night.
That was his 30th win. Hellebuyck hasn't been the same player he was last season, but his game is starting to sharpen a bit. He has won two straight games and against tough opponents (Boston and Calgary). And he put in a strong showing against Washington, too. Hellebuyck has a distance to go to be ready for the postseason, but he continues to deliver wins. He's top-six in that category.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...