Hellebuyck will start Tuesday on the road against Nashville, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 27 shots in his last start against Minnesota on Saturday in a 4-2 win. The 30-year-old has been exceptional this season, recording a .920 save percentage and a 19-4-4 record in 57 starts. He will have a tough matchup against Nashville who's trying to solidify a playoff spot.