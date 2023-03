Hellebuyck will get the start in Anaheim on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has played well over his last five starts, going 3-2-0, but giving up only 10 goals on 125 shots. Hellebuyck is 31-22-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage as he has returned to his status as a top-10 goaltender in fantasy hockey. Hellebuyck will face the Ducks, who are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.55 goals per game.