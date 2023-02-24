Hellebuyck will defend the home crease versus Colorado on Friday, Jets' play-by-play announcer Paul Edmonds reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday, but was absolutely outstanding in his previous start, stopping 50 shots in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Hellebuyck has returned to form this season as he is 26-17-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .925 save percentage. He has returned to being a top-three NHL goaltender and will face the Avalanche, who are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.07 goals per game.