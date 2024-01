Hellebuyck will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Flyers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck is on a five-game winning streak, having allowed just seven goals on 144 shots (.951 save percentage) in that span. He'll draw a Flyers team on the second half of a back-to-back. Hellebuyck shut out the Blue Jackets in his last outing, while the Flyers' beat the Wild 4-3 in overtime on Friday.