Hellebuyck will get the start in net for the United States versus Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled at times this season in the NHL, but the 32-year-old is regarded as the best goaltender in the NHL over the last four seasons. He is 13-16-7 with a 2.79 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 36 contests with the Jets in 2025-26, after winning the Vezina Trophy the previous two seasons.