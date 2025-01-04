Share Video

Hellebuyck is slated to patrol the home crease against Detroit on Saturday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is having another sensational year, going 24-5-2 with five shutouts, a 2.06 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 31 appearances. He gave up two goals on 21 shots in a 6-2 win over Detroit on Oct. 30. The Red Wings sit 25th in the NHL with 2.68 goals per game in 2024-25.

