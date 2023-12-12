Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Kings, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Laurent Brossoit plays Tuesday against San Jose. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck has stopped 77 of 82 shots during his three-game win spree. He has posted a 13-6-1 record this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 20 starts. The Kings sit third in the league this campaign with 3.68 goals per contest.