Hellebuyck will defend the road goal against Minnesota on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has returned to form this season, going 8-4-1 with a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He had an average season last year, going 29-27-10 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hellebuyck will take on the Wild, who have been a low-scoring team this season, averaging only 2.72 goals per game.