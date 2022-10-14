Hellebuyck will get the home crease for the Jets on Friday as they host the Rangers, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

No surprise here as Hellebuyck started 66 games last season for the Jets, going 29-27-10 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Coach Rick Bowness will use him less often this season as he doesn't want to wear out his netminder. Hellebuyck faces a Rangers team that pumped seven goals past Marc-Andre Fleury on 35 shots Thursday.