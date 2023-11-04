Hellebuyck is starting on the road against Arizona on Saturday, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck will appear in a third straight game despite struggling in his past two outings, allowing seven goals on 51 shots (.863 save percentage). He has a 4-3-1 record with a 3.09 GAA and an .891 save percentage in eight outings this season. Arizona is tied for 12th offensively with 3.30 goals per game this campaign.