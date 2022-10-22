Hellebuyck will protect the home crease against Toronto on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

No surprise here as Hellebuyck was strong Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado, stopping 30 shots. He raised his record to 2-1-0 and will face a Maple Leafs team that's struggled out of the gate, scoring only 14 goals in five games.

