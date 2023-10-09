Hellebuyck inked a seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Monday.

Hellebuyck, along with teammate Mark Scheifele, had been the subject of trade rumors with both players entering the final year of their contracts. Instead, the duo agreed to terms on identical seven-year deals that will keep them as the faces of the franchise for years to come. For his part, Hellebuyck has reached the 60-game mark in four of his last six seasons, the exceptions in that span being the pair of COVID-shortened campaigns. The veteran backstop should continue to be near or atop the games-played leaderboard this season as well, making him a high-value target in fantasy.