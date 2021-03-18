Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 36 shots Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Jets.

Things got a little dicey when Montreal struck twice in the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit and send the game into overtime. But Hellebuyck came up with a big stop on Jeff Petry in the opening minute of the extra session, and Nikolaj Ehlers led a 3-on-1 rush back the other way and snapped a shot past Carey Price to deliver the victory. It was Hellebuyck's 13th win of the season, five of which have come in overtime. The 27-year-old stalwart owns a 2.82 GAA and .911 save percentage heading into a pair of games against the high-scoring Oilers on Thursday and Saturday.